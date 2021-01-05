County Health department to starting giving people age 75 and older COVID-19 vaccine

January 5, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to people 75 years old and older on Wednesday, Director Bill Smith announced Tuesday.

The 75 and older recipients are in addition to health care workers, long-term care staff and funeral workers, in Priority 1a for COVID-19 vaccinations, who are receiving the vaccine.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Smith said. The clinic will be at the county Health Department, located at 460 Country Club Road in Lumberton, and will be open to anyone who lives or works within Robeson County, so long as they are available for the second shot of the series. No identification is necessary, but, if someone is on blood thinners the person should get a note from his or her doctor concurring with the vaccination. People wanting to be vaccinated at the clinic are asked to bring health insurance information with them, but no one will pay anything out of pocket.

Call 910-671-3216 to schedule an appointment. For general information call 910-671-3220.