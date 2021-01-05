Food and Nutrition Services recipients to receive temporary 15% increase in benefits

RALEIGH — Food and Nutrition Services recipients will see a temporary increase in the amount of benefits they receive, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.
This increase is part of the federal Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020, according to NCDHHS. The maximum benefit amount for households receiving FNS will increase by 15% until June 30. The increase will end on June 30, when benefit amounts will return to their current levels.
“We know that COVID has created additional hardships and increased food insecurity for children and families,” said David Locklear, deputy director for Economic and Family Services. “We want to do everything possible to support North Carolinians who need help buying food, and increasing benefits for hundreds of thousands of families will be instrumental in meeting that need.”
Recipients can find out the amount of their benefits one of three ways. They are:
— Visiting www.ebtedge.com. Click on “More Information” under “EBT Cardholder.” Users of the website will be prompted to login and/or register their account.
— Downloading the ebtEDGE mobile app. The app is available as a free download on the Apple Store and Google Play.
— Calling 1-888-622-7328 on the day benefits are normally received.
Food and Nutrition Services is a food assistance program that provides help buying food for low-income families. Benefits are issued via Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, cards. For more information about FNS, visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps.