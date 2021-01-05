State, local officials bring closure to case of nuisance property in Pembroke

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office placed a no trespassing sign at Pembroke residence that was identified as a nuisance property and has been closed as the result of legal action.

The sign was placed Tuesday after Robeson County Superior Court Judge Gregory Bell signed on Dec. 30 the final judgment in a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against the residence at 5004 Union Chapel Road.

“This location has been a problem for the past two-and-a-half years, constantly draining law enforcement resources and reducing the quality of life for members of the Union Chapel community,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

“This long overdue solution is a result of an outstanding collaborative effort between Robeson County officials, the property owner and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team,” Wilkins added.

The action began on Oct. 29, after the property was claimed to be “an ongoing haven for illegal activity” by state and county officials, according to a release by Special Agent Erin Bean, Public Information officer with NC Alcohol Law Enforcement.

According to the release, the action banned defendant Jeffery Bill Privette, who owns the property, from “ever operating or maintaining a public nuisance anywhere in the State, and his property was not to be maintained as a public nuisance anymore.”

“The terms of the consent judgment effectually closed the property, and stated it may never be used for illegal activity again,” the release reads in part.

Privette and his adult son may continue to stay at the residence, as long as they abide by the rules stated in the order, said Gary Locklear, a Robeson County attorney.

Limits to the number of people and vehicles allowed on the property were put in place, prohibiting the housing of two of Privette’s other adult children at the residence. The two were not allowed to stay because of “their involvement in the illegal activity.”

“If the conditions in the agreement are not followed, the property could potentially be forfeited,” the ALE release reads in part.

Sheriff Wilkins expressed gratitude for the property owner’s cooperation.

“I sincerely appreciate the cooperation and reasonableness of the property owner, Jefferey Bill Privette, in allowing for a timely and successful resolution that mandated closure of the property,” Wilkins said.

The investigation and information gathered for the lawsuit was a collaborative effort between members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the ALE’s Nuisance Abatement Team.

“We are extremely pleased to offer assistance to our law enforcement partners in these nuisance cases,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “This judgment brings much-needed change to a community negatively impacted for far too long.”