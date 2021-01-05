Crime report

January 5, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Charles Lowry, Missouri Road, Maxton; Elston Powell, Norment Road, Lumberton; and Dollar General, N.C. 710 South, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Faulkner, Oakwood Heights Drive, Lumberton; Robert Taylor, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; Alberta Ciriaco, West Great Marsh Church Road, Shannon; and Travis Locklear, Mt Olive Church Road, Lumberton.

Darren Cummings reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Fancy Drive in Maxton.