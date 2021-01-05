Crime report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society’s executive director position is open, and the animal rescue agency’s board of directors hasn’t taken action to fill it yet, the president said Tuesday.

Samantha Bennett’s last day was Dec. 31, after serving a little more than a year in the role.

“The board hasn’t taken any action on filling that position,” said Owen Thomas, president of RCHS board of directors.

Thomas did not give a reason for the position’s vacancy.

“We are not allowed by law to discuss matters and decisions concerning personnel, especially those concerning an individual employee. The state and federal laws which protect the privacy of the individual dictate that we must decline your request to supply you the information you request regarding an employee on matters which were decided by the board in a meeting which was, due to the reasons above, closed to the public,” Thomas said in a statement.

Oct. 1, 2019, was Bennett’s first day on the job as executive director. Her main duties were shelter promotion and raising money for the Humane Society.

Bennett released a statement to The Robesonian Tuesday afternoon.

“I start this year in deep pain and question of God’s plan for me. The job that gave me new purpose, filled my heart, exhausted me physically and emotionally, and without doubt, was a divine appointment, is no longer mine,” Bennett’s statement reads in part.

“I leave knowing I gave all I had under circumstances that most would not, I saved all I could, and was a good steward of all entrusted to me. COVID-19 led me to new ways to fundraise and different events RCHS had not tried before while exceeding the goal set for me by the RCHS Board.”

The former executive director also expressed gratitude for her time in the role.

“I’m thankful the Lord gave me this opportunity to serve Him and all that is His, for the time that I was allowed. I’m so grateful for my staff. To the donors, volunteers, and supporters I’ve met along the way, you are as much a part of the lives saved as those who do the work each day,” the statement reads.

Bennett encouraged them to “keep loving animals” and working to make a difference in bettering their lives.

“I’ll never believe those that say ‘we can’t save them all’ and ‘it’s a numbers game.’ My reply to that is; ‘I can’t, but He can, and the least I can do is try,’” she said in her statement.

Bennett said “more must be done” to decrease the number of animals euthanized in Robeson County.

“As long as I’m breathing it means He isn’t done with me yet, so let’s see where He leads me next,” Bennett said.

“Thank you and remember, Adopt Don’t Shop!”