Ready to vaccinate

January 6, 2021 Robesonian News 0
UNC Health Southeastern vaccinators gather around a banner Wednesday morning before they began administering COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1B-Group 1 individuals who live in Robeson County and/or are established patients who are 75 years old or older. The health care system’s vaccination clinic is located at 2901 N. Elm St. in Lumberton and is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. People wishing to be vaccinated at the clinic can make an appointment by calling 910-671-5395.

