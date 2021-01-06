Taking a Rainbow break

LUMBERTON — County officials are planning to make changes to the existing dangerous dog ordinance in a bid to make it tougher, and better protect residents.

Robeson County’s newest dog ordinance took effect in January 2019 and put in place more protections against dog attacks against residents. Among them are requiring dogs that are classified as “potentially dangerous” to be kept in pens, and allowing a lower threshold, including “serious injuries,” so a dog declared dangerous can more quickly be euthanized.

But, county attorneys want to bring the ordinance back to the table so improvements can be made to the ordinance, said Gary Locklear, a Robeson County attorney.

Locklear helped draft the current dangerous dog ordinance.

“It’s a good ordinance, it just needs a review,” Locklear said.

The attorney would like to clarify definitions and make other changes, with input from county safety officials.

County Attorney Rob Davis wants to add terminology to the new ordinance that clearly addresses dogs previously declared “vicious.”

“Because some dogs were declared vicious under the old rule, the way the new rule reads, past transgressions cannot be used to call an animal a ‘two-time’ dangerous animal,’” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

“We want to make sure we clear that up,” Davis said.

The Dec. 18 dog attack in Maxton that left 10-year-old Emerald Rose Moore hospitalized with multiple bite wounds spurred Davis to pursue making changes to the ordinance.

According to the ordinance, the owner of a dog that is declared dangerous or potentially dangerous is required to maintain a minimum liability insurance policy that will pay $100,000 to cover injuries or damages caused by the dog.

“With what’s happening with this young lady, I think we need to rethink the amount of the insurance that’s required,” Davis told The Robesonian on Dec. 21.

The need for surgery by a victim can quickly use up the insurance money in place, Davis said.

Attorney Locklear said a meeting between Davis, Smith, and the county’s animal control officer needs to take place before suggestions are presented to county commissioners.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges to scheduling the first meeting, he said. No date for a first meeting has been set.

“In order to change our dangerous dog ordinance, we would have to have a public hearing,” Locklear said.

County commissioners would have the final decision on approval of suggested changes.

“I have heard some positives and some negatives regarding the ordinance,” said Faline Dial, Robeson County Board of Commissioners chair.

She is open to suggestions from attorneys about changed that would make the ordinance more “conducive” to the health of county residents, Dial said. The year the ordinance has been in effect has given county officials a chance to see what changes should be made.

“We can find out what’s working and what’s not working, and then go in and adjust as needed,” she said.

Changing the ordinance will be a “group effort” that includes input from the Health Department, attorneys and all county commissioners.

While changing the ordinance is considered, the family of 10-year-old Moore is still seeking answers, said Scotty Moore, the girl’s uncle.

“There is no update,” Moore said. “Currently, no arrests have been made.”

Moore was contacted recently by Rob Davis, who expressed concern on behalf of the county. But, the family is seeking more.

“We’re looking for action,” Moore said.

That action, he said, lies in better enforcement of the ordinance already in place.

Raven Moore, the injured child’s mother, said she hopes to see the county take complaints on dogs more seriously. At least three other members of Moore’s family have been attacked by dogs related to a pit bull that attacked Emma, she said.

“Laws are all well and good,” Scotty Moore said. “You can have all the laws you want, but unless the laws are enforced the laws are no good.”

Hindering enforcement of the ordinance is a lack of animal control officers.

Finding animal control officers during a pandemic is a challenge, Bill Smith said.

“During the pandemic it has proven very difficult to recruit animal control officers, which is the enforcement arm for the rule,” he said. “Out of four officer positions we currently only have one filled.”

One of the five dogs that attacked Moore’s daughter had previously been declared vicious and was in violation to terms agreed to, according to Smith. All five dogs involved in the attack were ordered to be euthanized.