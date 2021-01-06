NCDHHS issues Secretarial Directive with immediate actions to protect North Carolinians

Cohen

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is telling everyone to stay home in order to protect their fellow North Carolinians from COVID-19.

The state health agency on Wednesday issued a Secretarial Directive telling North Carolinians to stay home except for essential activities and to avoid gathering, especially indoors, with people who do not live with them.

The directive comes as 84 of the state’s 100 counties fell Wednesday in the red category of the COVID-19 County Alert System, meaning most of the state has critical levels of viral spread, according to NCDHHS. North Carolina also has experienced record high numbers on key metrics in recent weeks, including its highest number since the start of the pandemic of cases reported each day, the percent of tests that are positive and people hospitalized with COVID-19.

“There is an alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state. We are in a very dangerous position,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen. “Every single North Carolinian needs to take immediate action to save lives and protect themselves and each other.”

Wednesday’s directive outlines immediate actions North Carolinians must take to save lives, slow the spread of the virus and protect hospital capacity across North Carolina to ensure medical care is available to anyone who may need it, whether for COVID-19 or for any other reason.

The directive aligns with recent recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the Governor’s Executive Orders on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 County Alert System for North Carolina.

North Carolinians are directed to:

— Only leave home for essential activities such as going to work or school, for health care purposes, to care for family members or to buy food.

— Avoid leaving home if you are more than 65 years old or at high risk for developing serious illness. Use delivery services or alternative pick-up methods for food and retail.

— Avoid gathering with people who do not live with you.

— Wear a mask and keep distance from people when you leave home.

— Avoid any indoor public spaces where people are not wearing masks.

— Stay away from crowds, and avoid places where people may gather in large numbers.

“As recommended by the White House Coronavirus Task Force to North Carolina, the directive also says that if you have gathered with people who do not live with you, assume that you became infected with the virus and get tested for COVID-19,” a NCDHHS release reads in part. “People should also get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

The NCDHHS reminds residents that North Carolina’s statewide mask requirement and Modified Stay at Home Order are in effect. This order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, have capacity limits and are required to close by 10 p.m. Also, all on-site alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.