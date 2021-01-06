Forecasters see slim chance of snow Friday in Robeson County

January 6, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The chance for snow in the Lumberton area on Friday is slim, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“If it snows, it might snow for an hour or two at best,” Mark Bacon said.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s Thursday night, with rain after 1 a.m., according to the NWS. Friday will bring more rain, with a 50% chance of precipitation at night and a low temperature of about 33.

The chances of snow are very small, Bacon said. If snow falls, it may be fleeting and happen before dawn.

The latest blast of wintry weather is a result of a system forming in the Gulf of Mexico and will travel up the coast.

“The cold air is chasing the moisture, but doesn’t quite get there in time,” Bacon said of the possibility of snow in the Lumberton area.

Lumberton may instead receive more rain, adding to the 1.57 inches of rainfall since Jan. 1, Bacon said Wednesday. The rainfall is more than the normal 1.05 inches about this time each year.

2020 was the second wettest year in Lumberton since 1924, according to the NWS. The area received 21.25 inches more rain than the annual average of 43.52 inches.

As for snow in the rest of North Carolina, less than one inch of snow is expected to accumulate in Charlotte, Bacon said. Snow will accumulate Friday night in northern areas such as Boone, Asheville, Hickory and Mount Airy.

“AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping an eye on a storm that will emerge from the northern Rockies during the middle of the week. Not only is the system forecast to bring accumulating snow to parts of the South, but it might also take a northward jog along the Atlantic coast this weekend,” according to AccuWeather.

Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and northern Georgia may also see snow during the “second half of the week,” according to AccuWeather.

“Following several inches of snow in a narrow north-to-south zone from parts of the Dakotas to northern Missouri from Tuesday night to Wednesday night, the storm will reorganize farther south and begin to strengthen,” AccuWeather meteorologist Reneé Duff said Wednesday.

Related Articles