Back for second

RED SPRINGS — A former longtime mayor and community servant is being remembered by friends and county officials for his dedication and leadership to the Town of Red Springs.

George Thomas Paris dedicated much of his life to serving Red Springs, spending eight of those years as a town commissioner in the 1970s and 30 years as mayor, from 1979 to 2009. Paris died Dec. 22 at his home surrounded by family members, and was laid to rest Sunday.

“He’s definitely going to be a loss to the town as a whole,” Red Springs Commissioner Murray McKeithan said.

“The dedication that he had to the Town of Red Springs is just remarkable,” he added.

McKeithan described Paris as a fair person who was easy to get along with. But Paris had a competitive side that showed through as he watched his son coach sports some years ago.

The commissioner also recalled serving in the National Guard with Paris, who acted as McKeithan’s battalion commander for about eight years.

Paris also is being remembered for his efforts as mayor to help the town recover after the havoc wreaked by tornadoes in 1984.

During the town’s rebuild effort, which took about three years to complete, Paris worked with many agencies to help lead the town to recovery, said Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne, who was town manager of Red Springs for 31 years.

Paris was a problem solver with great people skills, which helped him navigate many challenges during his tenure as mayor, Horne said. Red Springs also received close to $18 million in Community Development grants to help it with a number of projects, like economic development, during that time.

“The city made a lot of progress under his leadership,” Horne said.

“George was just a natural leader,” he added.

But, Paris was more than a leader; he was a faithful and dependable friend, said Marcella Grantham, town resident and friend to Paris.

“If he said he would do something, you could depend on him doing it,” Grantham said.

The late mayor also was a faithful servant to Red Springs Presbyterian Church, where he served in various capacities, including as a deacon, elder, clerk of session and longtime choir member.

“He sang solos,” said John Buie, a close friend.

Buie has many memories of the man he grew up with, and with whom he shared time in church and time together in the vocation of surveying land. He said Paris was the “best surveyor around this part of the country” and an organized professional in his land surveying business, George T. Paris and Associates, PA, where he continued to work until his death.

Paris was a member of N.C. Society of Surveyors and the N.C. Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors, in both of which he served in leadership roles. In 2010, he received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his service. The award is the highest civilian honor in the state of North Carolina.

Paris also was a mild-mannered family man, Buie said.

“He was all about family. Now, he took care of his family. They’re great people,” Buie said.

The Lynchburg, Virginia, native leaves behind his children, Tom Paris of Red Springs, Elizabeth Paris Floyd of Raleigh, and Sam Paris of Bristow, Virginia; a sister, Mary Paris Templeton of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.