Back for second

January 7, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Dr. Robin Peace, UNC Health Southeastern Medical Staff president was the first person to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Peace received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 18 and was administered the second dose 21 days later, as recommended by the manufacturer. UNC Health Southeastern began vaccinating front-line health care workers, in Phase 1A, on Dec. 18 and individuals 75 years old and older, in Phase 1B-Group 1, on Thursday. Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

Dr. Robin Peace, UNC Health Southeastern Medical Staff president was the first person to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Peace received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 18 and was administered the second dose 21 days later, as recommended by the manufacturer. UNC Health Southeastern began vaccinating front-line health care workers, in Phase 1A, on Dec. 18 and individuals 75 years old and older, in Phase 1B-Group 1, on Thursday.

Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

Dr. Robin Peace, UNC Health Southeastern Medical Staff president was the first person to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Peace received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 18 and was administered the second dose 21 days later, as recommended by the manufacturer. UNC Health Southeastern began vaccinating front-line health care workers, in Phase 1A, on Dec. 18 and individuals 75 years old and older, in Phase 1B-Group 1, on Thursday.