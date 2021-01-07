Grants available from North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission for agricultural projects

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2021 grant cycle.

Applications information can be found online at www.tobaccotrustfund.org for qualifying organizations. The application submission deadline is March 5.

The key objectives for 2021 are supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2021 for selected innovative projects.

“Creating opportunities for North Carolina producers and creating jobs in current or former tobacco-dependent regions are our 2021 priorities,” said William H. “Bill” Teague, NCTTFC chairman. “Applications will be accepted online for innovative projects within North Carolina. Selected projects should expect to start in November of 2021.”

The NCTTFC was established in 2000 by the N.C. General Assembly to help members of the tobacco community including farmers, tobacco workers and related businesses. Its original funding was established through tobacco industry annual payments as a result of the Master Settlement Agreement. Funding is now appropriated to the NCTTFC which then reviews, selects and disperses the funds to grant projects.

Past NCTTFC projects include fair and farmers market improvements, cost-share grant programs for farmers, commodity marketing, researching alternative crops and support of agricultural education programs.

More information can be found at the NCTTFC’s website, or by calling Jeff Camden at 919-397-6766.