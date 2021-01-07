UNCP delays start of spring semester for most students

PEMBROKE — The start of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Spring 2021 semester has been delayed by two weeks for most students, Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings announced Thursday.

Undergraduate and some graduate classes will start Feb. 1 instead of Jan. 19, according to UNCP officials. Students enrolled in some of the university’s programs will continue with the previously announced calendar, and those specific calendars will be released no later than Friday afternoon. The university provost’s office is working with deans and academic leadership to make any necessary accommodations on the spring calendars.

The decision to delay will not affect delivery method for scheduled courses, according to UNCP officials. Those already slated as online, hybrid or face-to-face will remain so. Currently, nearly 45% of the total graduate and undergraduate courses will be delivered in an online format for the spring semester with the remaining courses delivered as either traditional face-to-face or hybrid.

The revised calendar also maintains the university’s commitment to offering students and faculty wellness and reading days in lieu of the cancelled spring break. No classes will be held and no assignments will be due on those days, but campus will remain open and services will be available to students.

In his email to campus, Chancellor Cummings acknowledged the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and said the university is making data-driven decisions for the health and safety of the campus community.

“I am aware this may present unforeseen changes to your individual plans and schedules. However, in detailed and data-driven discussions over the past days with my Cabinet and UNCP campus health and safety officials, (University of North Carolina system) President (Peter) Hans and his leadership team, the director of the local health department, and the Academic Affairs leadership team, I am confident this is the safest option before us to achieve the goal of our students’ success during this pandemic. These additional weeks will allow local and state public health officials additional time to progress with vaccination plans and to provide an opportunity to slow the surge in cases our state is experiencing following the holiday season.”

Once schedules are finalized on Friday, all of the university’s spring planning guides will be updated. For more information on the university’s operational plans for the spring semester, visit uncp.edu/covid.