Police ask public to help find man missing since New Year’s Eve

January 7, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
ROWLAND — Police here are asking the public for help in locating a 32-year-old man last seen on New Year’s Eve.

Carlos Alfredo Mejias Jr. is described as weighing 240 pounds and standing 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311 or email [email protected]