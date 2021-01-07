Britt in line for co-chairman seat on three NC Senate committees

Britt Berger

RALEIGH — If the leader of the North Carolina Senate does as he says he intends to do Lumberton’s resident state senator will continue to be in position to direct assistance to Robeson County, particularly where it concerns storms, flooding and public safety.

Sen. Phil Berger announced Thursday his intention to appoint Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican, as a co-chairman of the Judiciary, Transportation, and the Senate Appropriations for Justice and Public Safety committees for the 2021-22 legislative session. Britt, who is entering his third two-year term, was first appointed as co-chairman of the Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety Committee and the Judiciary Committee in January 2019.

Berger, a Republican, said he also intends to appoint Britt, who represents Robeson and Columbus counties, to serve as a member of the Base Budget, Commerce, Health Care, Finance committees, and the Select Committee on Prison Safety.

The state House and Senate reconvene Wednesday. Republicans will hold 28 of the 50 Senate seats.

“I want to thank Sen. Britt for being willing to serve as a chairman for the Judiciary, Transportation, and Senate Appropriations for Justice and Public Safety committees. His expertise will be invaluable as we return to Raleigh to work on behalf of all North Carolinians,” Berger said.

Britt’s service as co-chairman of the Transportation Committee could be of particular benefit to Robeson County because the committee plays an influential role in crafting legislation related to hurricanes and flooding. Committee chairmen lead meetings and help facilitate the amendment process before legislation goes to the Senate floor for a vote.

“I have served on the Senate Judiciary and Transportation committees, as well as the Senate Appropriations of Justice and Public Safety subcommittee since being elected to the N.C. Senate,” said Britt, who began Senate service on Jan. 1, 2017. “I have listened to and advocated for my constituents as well as created policies that will determine what drainage and flood-related issues are the responsibility of government agencies.

Britt, an attorney, said his work on the committees is critical, and that he will continue to bring attention to the issues that continue to impact Robeson and Columbus counties because of flooding from recent hurricanes and extensive rain. He said he will keep the matters concerning his constituent communities at the forefront of his legislative duties.

“I am likewise equally proud to continue my service as chair of the Judiciary and Senate Appropriations of Justice and Public Safety committees, as my background is that of a former prosecutor, private practice attorney and lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard,” Britt said. “Our law enforcement, military and court system need all the funding that we can provide. I have worked hard to affect change to the Emergency Management policies that reach our community, and I will continue to advocate for the citizens in Robeson and Columbus counties so that they are able to live safely despite the natural disasters that have so often upended their lives.”