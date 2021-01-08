The fix is coming

January 8, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Shown is damage to Bloomingdale Road in Orrum caused Dec. 30 by a drainage pipe failure. The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to replace the broken concrete pipe with a metal pipe that is twice the size, which will allow for better flow of stormwater, said Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT spokesman. The road is expected to be reopened by Jan. 22, if weather permits. Until then Bloomingdale Road will remain closed to traffic from both directions at Creek and Barnes roads.

