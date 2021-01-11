Police find Rowland man missing since New Year’s Eve

Staff report
ROWLAND — Police have located a 32-year-old man who had previously been missing since New Year’s Eve.

Carlos Alfredo Mejias Jr. was found 8 p.m. Sunday at his residence on West Mill Street, according to Rowland police Chief Hubert Graham. Mejias called the department to tell them he was safe.

Mejias did not say where he had been since he was last seen on Dec. 31.