Laurinburg police arrest Maxton man in connection to armed robbery

Staff report
LAURINBURG — Police here arrested a 27-year-old Maxton man believed to have been involved in a Nov. 27 armed robbery at Henderson Park in Maxton.

Sikia Artis Jr. was stopped at 6:08 p.m. Saturday by Laurinburg police at U.S. 74 Business and Turnpike Road for speeding, according to Laurinburg police Lt. Detective Jeremy White.

Artis faces felony charges in connection to a Nov. 27 armed robbery in Maxton, for which he remained at large from the Maxton Police Department and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Artis was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny of a firearm, and first-degree kidnapping, White said.

Artis was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond, and was to be transferred at a later date to Robeson County Detention Center.

On Nov. 27, the victim of the robbery arrived about 11 p.m. at Maxton Rescue and said he was assaulted and robbed by two people at Henderson Park, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He told police the men stole firearms, money and jewelry from him. The victim, whose identity was not released, was described as “severely beaten.”

Also charged in the robbery was 29-year-old Jock Lamar Clark, who was arrested on Nov. 30.