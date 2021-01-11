Maxton man faces charges after four people stabbed

January 11, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Police here arrested a 48-year-old Maxton man in connection to stabbings that left four people injured Sunday night at a hotel on Capuano Road.

Lloyd Dale Locklear was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury in the presence of a minor and assault on a child under 12 in connection to assaults at Econo Lodge, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,335,000 bond.

Officers responded at 10:52 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person stabbed at Econo Lodge, located at 2320 Capuano Road in Lumberton, according to the police department. Officers found several people gathered outside Room 109. Witnesses told officers that Locklear was inside the room.

“During the investigation it was determined that Lloyd Dale Locklear had forced his way into the room and assaulted people in the room with a knife. Four people suffered stab wounds and/or lacerations,” a police department release reads in part.

Lumberton resident Matthew Miller, 31, suffered a life-threatening stab wound to the chest, according to the police department. He was taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s hospital for treatment. Updates on his condition were not available Monday afternoon.

Victims suffering injuries that were not life-threatening were 49-year-old Shelia Bullard, of Maxton; 29-year-old Catalina Bullard, of Lumberton; and a 17-year-old Lumberton male. A 7-year-old child suffered minor injuries as the result of being struck in the face.

Anyone with more information about the assaults should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.