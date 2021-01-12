Crime report

LUMBERTON — Twenty virus-related deaths made this week the deadliest of the COVID-19 pandemic in Robeson County, by far.

The deaths were reported between Jan. 8 and Friday, according to the county Health Department. The 20 deaths are nearly double the previous seven-day high of 11, reported Dec. 12-18.

The newest deaths ranged in age from the early 50s to the mid-90s, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. Smith said Wednesday that of the 17 deaths reported over the period of Jan. 7 through Wednesday, six were African American, seven were American Indian and four were white.

There have now been 177 virus-related deaths in Robeson County since the pandemic began.

There were 968 new cases reported from Jan. 9 to Friday. This is 138 cases per day, a drop from the 146 cases per day during the period from Dec. 31 to Jan. 8, when 1,317 total cases were reported.

This brings the total number of pandemic cases in Robeson County to 12,300.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that 2,600 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been administered in Robeson County; this includes 980 between the previous report on Jan. 5 and Tuesday. Of those, 463 recipients have completed the two-dose vaccination process, up from 68 on Jan. 5.

Statewide, 238,344 first doses have been administered, and 44,271 people have completed their second dose.

While vaccines continue at UNC Health Southeastern’s vaccination sites, availability issues may delay the upcoming phases of the vaccination rollout, Smith said.

“North Carolina has not changed their priorities as of today, and vaccine issues would make it difficult to move to another phase anyway,” he said. “The date listed for the next phase to begin as Jan. 20 is no longer accurate. It was always dependent upon vaccine availability.”

Vaccinations continue for all health care workers and people ages 65 and older, Smith said. The Health Department will begin evening hours for vaccinations next week, from Tuesday through Friday, with a vaccination clinic on Jan. 23. Specific hours will be announced next week.

UNC Health Southeastern reported 48 virus-positive patients were in isolation at its hospital, with no additional potential positives currently under investigation, as of 11 a.m. Friday. This is a drop from the 53 virus-positive patients and four potential positives reported Jan. 8. There are 33 employees under quarantine because of possible exposure, down from 44 on Jan. 8.

Virus cases are slightly down statewide, with 57,066 cases reported by NCDHHS between Jan. 9 and Friday, down from 63,229 during the period Jan. 2-8. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 659,840 cases. Hospitalizations are also slightly down, with 3,916 reported Friday, down from the 3,960 reported Jan. 8.

Even still, this week was North Carolina’s deadliest of the pandemic, with 605 virus-related deaths. There have been 7,933 virus-related deaths in the state during the pandemic.

The White House Report on the virus in North Carolina has 87 counties in its “red” zone, signifying significant statewide spread.

Robeson County has consistently been in the red, Smith said.