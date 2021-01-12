Crime report

January 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Allen Strickland, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; and Joshua Byrd, Resa Loop Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Martin Bullard, Canal Road, Pembroke; and Faith Brisson, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls.