A gift of literacy

January 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Tanglewood Elementary School secretary and bookkeeper Christy Pittman, left, helps Dominique Brooks, Tanglewood’s counselor, unpack books Tuesday afternoon in the school’s library. More than 400 books donated by International Paper in Lumberton arrived at the school Tuesday. The donation was part of the company’s Reading is Fundamental literacy program. Each Tanglewood student will be given one of the books in the coming weeks. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

