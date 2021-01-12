Rowland commissioners moves forward with change to town charter

ROWLAND — Rowland may be able to forgo the cost of a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Commissioners after the governing body adopted a resolution Tuesday requesting a change to the town’s charter.

The amendment to the charter, which must be approved by the state General Assembly, includes deleting the special provisions about elections from the town’s code. The provisions include language mandating the town is to hold a special election in the event a seat is left vacant before a commissioner’s term ends.

State law would apply if the section is deleted, Town Attorney Rob Price said.

The law regarding elections reads in part, “If for any cause there should be a vacancy in the office of mayor or commissioner of said town, the board of commissioners thereof shall be and are hereby empowered to fill said vacancy or vacancies; and their appointee or appointees shall hold office until the next regular election herein provided for.”

If the request to change Rowland’s charter is approved this month by the General Assembly, the town would not have to hold a special election to fill seat, Price said.

“With the help of the county attorney, who has a contact in the legislature, we can probably get them to consider, before the end of this month, an amendment to our charter,” the town attorney said.

The board vacancy was created by the death of Commissioner Marvin Shooter, who held the seat for 50 years. Shooter died in October of complications related to COVID-19. Shooter had one year left in his term.

“The reason we’re trying to do this is that elections are very costly,” Mayor Michelle Shooter said. “The town has projects that have money that needs to go towards them. Giving the board the ability to appoint, we’re saving a lot of money.”

A special election was estimated to cost between $5,000 and $10,000.

Also Tuesday, commissioners were told the town may have to revoke a zoning permit issued to the owner of a computer gaming facility at 605 S. Bond St.

Because another gaming facility exists in the adjoining property, at 603 S. Bond St., the permit awarded is in violation of the town’s ordinance, Price said. The ordinance mandates gaming establishments must be more than 360 feet apart.

The 603 S. Bond St. location has priority because a zoning permit was issued to it first.

“The first permit prevails, and the second is not valid,” Price said.

Town Clerk David Townsend suggested sitting down with Price and the owner of the gaming business at 605 S. Bond St. and explaining other options.

“It’s gonna be a hard sale because he spent all his money to buy a building and now he can’t use it,” Townsend said.

Commissioner Jean Love said the ordinance is a “bad law.”

“I like businesses coming into Rowland, and for me this is going to be a turnoff,” Love said.

Price suggested the town get a second opinion on the matter from another municipal attorney.

“When you’re dealing with somebody’s livelihood like this, a second opinion is a good idea,” he said.

He is not confident another option can be found, Price said.

The commissioners held a public hearing for the purpose of applying for a $25,000 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Division. The money would be used to finance the completion of a preliminary engineering report and environmental report for reversal rehabilitation and replacement projects to the town’s water and sewer systems.

Completing the report will allow the town to apply for grants to fund projects throughout town, Townsend said.

No action was taken after the public hearing.

In other grant business, the commissioners agreed to consider hiring a grant liaison who will be responsible for providing grant application preparation services and coordinating meetings with grant contacts. The board will discuss the matter at its next workshop.

Mayor Shooter said the task of writing grants is a “large process,” but something the town is in desperate need of.

“With having a grants administrator, we’ll have somebody who knows how grants work, who has received grants in the past for different places,” Shooter said.

