Home invasion attempt in Lumberton ends with man dead

January 13, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A reported home invasion attempt on West Carthage Road ended with a 34-year-old Lumberton man dead on Tuesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sylvester D. Hunt was found dead at the front door entrance of the residence at 4133 W. Carthage Road in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The home is owned by 54-year-old Amos Jacobs.

Deputies responded about 11:08 p.m. to a report of a person shot during an attempted home invasion at the residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“No charges will be filed against the homeowner. The investigation is ongoing,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office reads in part.

Jacobs was alone in the home at the time of the shooting, said Maj. Damien McLean, of the Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

“Investigators are conducting interviews to determine if any accomplices were with Hunt at the time of the attempted home invasion,” McLean said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100.