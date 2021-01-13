Crime report

January 13, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Riverside Independent Baptist Church, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Sally Barham, West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; Dollar General, 32 N.C. 710 South, Maxton; and Diana Britt, Alamac Road, Lumberton.

A juvenile reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an attempted armed robbery occurred at a home on Raspberry Lane in Lumberton.