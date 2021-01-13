Car wash planned to raise money to help paramedic pay medical bills

Staff report
PEMBROKE — Local first responders are hosting a car wash benefit Saturday to help a paramedic pay medical bills resulting from a sudden medical emergency.

The Town of Pembroke Fire Department and Pembroke Rescue & EMS are hosting a car wash in order to raise money to help Pembroke Rescue paramedic Elory Locklear pay for medical expenses. Locklear was hospitalized “due to a sudden onset” medical emergency, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Pembroke Rescue.

The car wash is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place at the fire department, located at 104 W. Fourth St. in Pembroke.

Locklear has been with Pembroke Rescue for at least 10 years and in Emergency Medical Services for a total of 20 years, said Pembroke Rescue Chief Matt Locklear.

“She’s a really good person,” he said. “She loves helping people.”

Locklear is a dedicated worker who is well-respected and admired by her co-workers, the chief said.

“All proceeds will go directly to Elory or her family representative for medical expenses,” a Pembroke Rescue statement reads in part.

“She has helped many people in the community and has saved many lives in this county! Now let’s help her!” the statement reads in part.

For more information, call Pembroke Rescue at 910-521-2742.