Rep. Jones takes oath of office, is appointed senior chair of two House committees

Staff report
RALEIGH — Rep. Brenden Jones took his oath of office Wednesday to serve his third term in the N.C. House of Representatives and immediately was handed a leadership position on two important committees.

Jones took the oath on the first day of the 155th legislative session. Jones is a Republican who serves House District 46, which includes parts of Robeson and Columbus counties.

After taking his oath, Jones was appointed by Speaker of the House Tim Moore to serve as senior chair of Transportation Appropriations and senior chair of Transportation Policy. Also, as deputy majority leader of the House of Representatives, Jones will serve as ex officio of all House standing committees.

“I was honored to be sworn in today with my family alongside me, and I’m looking forward to serving the great people of District 46 while also working to make the ‘Old North State’ even greater,” Jones said.