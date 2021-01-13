Getting ready to vaccinate

January 13, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Family Nurse Practitioner Ariel Locklear, right, and Office Nurse Donna Williams prepare COVID-19 vaccines to be administered Tuesday at the Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, located at 2901 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. As of Wednesday afternoon, UNC Health Southeastern had administered 1,981 COVID-19 vaccines, with 1,371 of those being first dose vaccines and 610 being second dose. Courtesy photo | Amanda Crabtree

