Exploration Station defies virus, remains open for fun and learning

January 13, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Morgan Hall, left, plays a game with her sons, Rylan, middle, and Damon, during a private family visit to the Exploration Station on Dec. 30. The family was one of 110 families to schedule a visit to the children’s museum since Sept. 16.</p>

LUMBERTON — A local children’s museum continues its quest in allowing county children to safely visit, learn and explore amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While COVID-19 has limited many educational activities and in-person learning, the Exploration Station, located at 104 N. Chestnut St., has adapted to provide safe and healthy ways to engage with young learners by allowing visits by appointment.

Through scheduled single-family visits, activity bags and outreach to parents and caregivers, the museum has continued to give young children and their families ways to connect and continue learning during the pandemic.

In September, the children’s museum began offering families the opportunity to schedule private visits by appointment. Each visit is followed by a complete sanitation of the facility utilizing an electrostatic sprayer.

Children are able to explore the entire museum with members of their family unit during the 90 minute visits. There have been 110 family visits to the museum which included 213 children and 171 adults, since Sept. 16.

Exploration Station is open Tuesdays through Saturdays by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 910-738-1114 or by emailing [email protected] Time slots available for visits are 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Families are also able to schedule birthday parties on Sunday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with up to 20 people attending. Museum members receive a discount.

Museum memberships are $65 per year and include unlimited visits for up to five family members. Scholarships are available to those who qualify.

In November, Exploration Station benefited from an online auction that raised more than $21,000.

With decreases in regular attendance revenue and special events programming, the fundraiser gave the museum a boost to depleted income resulting from the pandemic.

Eighty-three individual bidders and 21 sponsors, along with many generous item donors, contributed to the success of the fundraiser.

For more information about the museum, visit https://www.robesonpartnership.org/exp-stat/.