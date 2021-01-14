Sheriff’s Office finds teen girl missing since Jan. 5

Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 15-year-old Maxton girl missing since Jan. 5 was found Wednesday, and the 18-year-old male she was with is facing charges, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jada Nicole Foster was reported missing by family members and found by Sheriff’s Office personnel. During the investigation, it was determined that Foster was with Aaron Trent Jacobs, of Maxton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jacobs was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, injury to personal property, and misdemeanor breaking and entering. Jacobs was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center, with a $3,000 secured bond.