Inmates to get masks

January 14, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and Sgt. Joe Oxendine hold some of the 8,000 masks delivered Wednesday to the Sheriff’s Office. The masks were donated by the California-based Bella+Canvas company and will be distributed next week to inmates in the Robeson County Detention Center and to incoming inmates to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The masks add to the ones previously given to inmates, which are routinely cleaned and reissued. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

