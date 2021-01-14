Move it on out

January 14, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Lumber Bridge resident Deon Leach moves a chair out of a rental home on East 14th Street in Lumberton on Thursday. Bridge was part of a crew clearing the home of furniture and other items owned by former tenants.

