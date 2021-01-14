Robeson County Public Library, Blood Connection connect to host blood drive on Jan. 25

January 14, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Public Library and The Blood Connection are hosting a blood drive on Jan. 25.

The blood drive will take place 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the mobile unit parked by Osterneck Auditorium, located at 102 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

“They have strict procedures in place to ensure donors have a safe environment,” a statement from the library reads in part.

“As a nation, we are facing a serious shortage of blood donations. The Blood Connection serves our local hospital as well as many surrounding hospitals. The need is now,” the statement also reads.

All donors will receive a $20 VISA card. To make an appointment, click http://ow.ly/epYB50D6Q5p.

For more information about the blood drive, call the library at 910-738-4859.