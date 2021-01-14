Hot food, masks to be distributed Sunday at the Islamic Center of Lumberton

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Hot food and masks will be distributed Sunday by the Zakat Foundation of America.

The distribution will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Lumberton, located at 104 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. Sixty books donated by the Robeson County Public Library also will be given away to families with children.

For more information, send an email to [email protected]