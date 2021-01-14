County Health Department, UNC Health Southeastern accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Cohen Smith

LUMBERTON — Appointments for people ages 65 and older who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are now being accepted by the Robeson County Health Department and UNC Health Southeastern.

The appointments announcements were made Thursday, the same day the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that vaccine providers that are ready to expand may vaccinate all health care workers and anyone 65 years old and older.

“Doctors, hospitals and local health departments are working hard to get people vaccinated. There may be a wait, but when it’s your spot, take your shot to stay healthy and help us get back to being with family and friends,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen said.

The county Health Department is scheduling appointments in anticipation of the arrival of more COVID-19 vaccine, said Bill Smith, department director. Appointments can be made by calling 910-671-3220 and 910-671-3216.

Individuals ages 65 and older who are residents of North Carolina may call 910-671-5395 to schedule appointments to receive their vaccination at the Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, located at 2901 N. Elm Street in Lumberton, according to UNC Health Southeastern. The clinic is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UNC Health Southeastern is opening a second vaccination clinic in Pembroke on Monday, according to the health care provider. Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Pembroke is located at 5103 Candy Park Way. Although the clinic will open on Monday, normal operating hours will be Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Pembroke clinic, call 910-671-5193.

People wanting to be vaccinated at a UNC Health Southeastern clinic also can make an appointment by emailing their name, date of birth and telephone number to [email protected]

People being vaccinated need to bring an insurance card and a state issued identification card, such as a driver’s license, according to UNC Health Southeastern. Registrars will assist patients with registration requirements set by NCDHHS at check-in, so patients should arrive at least 20 minutes before their scheduled appointment for processing. Patients are reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“UNC Health Southeastern understands that there is a high demand for the vaccine for this population and appreciates patience when attempting to schedule appointments,” a release from the health care provider reads in part.

Robeson County receives weekly shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, Bill Smith said. The amount of doses in each shipment varies.

To date, the Health Department has received 1,200 doses and UNC Health Southeastern, 4,000, Smith said. However, UNC Health Southeastern transferred some vaccine to the Health Department so clinics could continue to operate.

“We are notified on Fridays what the shipment will be for the following week,” he said. “Soon orders will be based on how much vaccine one has on hand — that is if you have vaccine on hand your allocation will be reduced.”

The NCDHHS oversees the allocation of the vaccine, but it does not actually receive the doses, Smith said. Doses are sent directly to the approved vaccination sites from the manufacturer via carrier systems.

No large vaccination event, such as those seen in larger cities, is scheduled in Robeson County, he said.

“Most of the events are in sites with large quantities of vaccine on hand,” Smith said. “Robeson does not have the luxury of large quantities. The Health Department is capable of vaccinating over 500 people in a day, which is similar to what most sites are counting on.”

Vaccine supplies are currently limited, and states must make vaccine doses available in phases, according to NCDHHS. Independent state and federal public health advisory committees recommend first protecting health care workers, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and people at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

North Carolina moves through vaccination phases by aligning to federal priorities while giving local health departments and hospitals the flexibility to move to the next priority group as they complete the previous one and have vaccines available, according to the state health agency. As of Thursday, vaccine providers who are ready may vaccinate adults ages 65 and older, and health care workers, which will be followed by front-line essential workers, then adults with high risk of exposure and increased risk of serious illness, and then everyone.

“We know that people are doing all that they can to learn about the vaccines so they can make the best decision for themselves and their families. It can be hard to know what is true and what can be trusted. We are here to provide you with honest, factual information,” Secretary Cohen said.

As part of the ongoing effort to educate North Carolinians about the safety, benefits and importance of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, NCDHHS launched You have a spot. Take your shot. The program is designed to provide all North Carolinians with information about COVID-19 vaccine development, testing, safety, side effects and reactions.

A list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance. However, most doctors cannot provide COVID-19 vaccines in their office at this time.

For more information, visit yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.