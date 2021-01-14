St. Pauls leaders learn that town’s Water and Sewer Fund generated a profit

Related Articles
ST. PAULS — Commissioners here heard Thursday that the Water and Sewer Fund generated a profit in fiscal year 2019-20.
An audit presented during a regular commissioners meeting by John Masters, of S. Preston Douglas and Associates, showed the fund had an operating profit of almost $80,000 this past fiscal year.
Mayor Elbert Gibson said the town’s hard work with the fund is starting to “pay off.”
Masters also said the town’s General Fund balance in the past two years has been the highest in the past 16 years.
But there was some bad news.
Masters said the town owed about $359,000 in water/sewer funds as a result of borrowing from the Water and Sewer Fund. Masters suggested it be paid off by allotting 5% to 10% in the budget moving forward.
“You don’t have to pay that all back at once,” he said.
Interim Town Administrator Debra McNeill said she would follow up with the auditing firm because the money taken out was paid back.
In other business, the commissioners approved turning over the issue of the condemned St. Pauls Distribution Group property at 201 East Armfield St. to the town’s attorney. Property owner June Wang has been in violation of code standards for about three years and has failed to do what she was instructed to do in order to rectify the situation.
Also on Thursday, commissioners approved an advertisement for the position of town administrator.
Commissioners said the person they hire should live within town limits, and be skilled in securing and administering grants.
The commissioners also approved adding $25,000 to the Emergency Medical Services budget line item, which will help the department increase salaries for workers who have more certifications, such as Advanced Life Support. Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson requested that a portion of CARES Act funding be used to increase those salaries.
The Board of Commissioners also agreed to write letters to Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and Rep. Brenden Jones asking the state lawmakers to help find money to pay for a heart monitor to be used by EMS. An updated heart monitor would be the same device used by the county’s EMS, and each one costs about $30,000, Jackson said.
“They (county leaders) want everybody to be familiar with the same one (device),” Jackson said.
McNeill told the commissioners that the town’s Appearance Committee is sending out letters to business owners requesting their help in improving the look of downtown. The Committee also set new guidelines for the renovation of residences. Residential renovations are to incorporate selected colors approved by the commissioners on Thursday. Those colors include beige, light blue, gray and others.
“If we want our town to prosper and to take advantage of 95 and 295, we’ve got to move now or we’re going to miss out,” McNeill said.
People wishing to select a variation of the town-approved colors or use a color not approved by the town should appear before the Board of Commissioners to get approval, McNeill said.
Commissioners also heard the police department has installed four cage partitions in police cars to help with inmate transfers. The cages were donated by the Tabor City and Bladenboro police departments, and can cost up to $3,500 each, Chief of Police Steve Dollinger said.
The department also is to receive a donation of 9,000 rounds of ammunition from Hope Mills Police Department, Dollinger said.
The St. Pauls Police Department also received a $7,300 from the state, Dollinger said. The check is the town’s share of seized drug money.
St. Pauls residents can also see two of the department’s three new Dodge Durangos as early as Friday. The last vehicle will be available sometime next week.
Also on Thursday, commissioners heard from town resident Jimmy Robinson, who spoke about an unsightly abandoned house on Alford Road.
“These people have the means to move that house,” he said.
McNeill said the town is communicating with the six heirs of that property.
Robinson also expressed concern about how Grayce Street floods when it rains, and asked for a ditch to be dug to help stormwater flow better.
“That whole road just floods there,” he said.
Public Works Director Danny Holloman told Robinson he will take a look at the road.
“I’ll be over there, Jimmy, in the next few weeks,” Holloman said.
North Alford Road resident Dajon Pearson told commissioners he would like to help the town in any way possible.
Mayor Gibson suggested Pearson and Robinson speak with commissioners who represent their districts and can help them better resolve issues in a timely manner.
