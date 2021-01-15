Grant helps RCC guide American Indian students to STEM courses

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is moving forward with its goal to increase American Indian student’s participation in STEM courses.
The college has officially begun implementing its newly awarded grant, the First American’s Pathway to STEM Success.
Patrena Elliott, vice president for Instruction and Student Services Support, will serve as the project director, according to RCC.
Susan Mangum Moore has been hired as the project coordinator, according to the college. She will be responsible for working with STEM faculty to apply and implement an American Indian Science and Engineering Society Chapter on campus and will identify American Indian faculty and staff to develop and serve as advisors for the Native American Student Organization Chapter.
“This FAPSS grant will be a great benefit to our AI STEM student population. We will offer our students a cohesive approach to academic and career support while enriching the students’ experiences with cultural and statewide STEM events,” Moore said. “I am excited to be a part of this endeavor.”
The inclusion of student-led organizations will enable students to be more involved in project-based learning with local employers and businesses in the area, thereby increasing their exposure to STEM-related careers and opportunities, according to RCC.
Phyllis Locklear and Juan Stimpson have been hired as success coaches for the program. They will help advise, assist with finding additional financial resources, and develop career opportunities to AI students and promote growth and increase awareness of cultural differences in the classroom. They will also support STEM faculty members to help grow new STEM program offerings and improve overall instructional abilities.
The STEM success coaches also will serve as resources to connect students with external community resources, such as Workforce Investment Opportunity Act providers and social services who offer services to help them with educational needs. Grant funds will be available to hire tutors to work with students throughout the academic year.
The project will provide resources for students to attend cultural and academic events at other regional institutions. Students will be allowed to participate in STEM-related symposiums and conferences that will enable them to meet faculty and students at four-year schools and universities. Such opportunities will allow students to learn about undergraduate STEM programs, admission requirements, financial aid/scholarship, and student research opportunities.
For more information on FAPSS, go to www.robeson.edu or contact Susan Moore at 910-272-3454.