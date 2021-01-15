UNC Health Southeastern shares COVID-19 vaccine doses with county Health Department

January 15, 2021
Staff report

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern transferred 975 doses of Pfizer vaccines to the Robeson County Health Department this week in an effort to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“The Health Department had exhausted their vaccine supply, and this partnership provided an opportunity to get vaccine to patients given their unused capacity to vaccinate,” said Eric Locklear, director of Pharmacy for UNC Health Southeastern.

The partnership happened through communication with the Health Department public health officials Beth Rowell and Tracy Jones, and with the approval of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

UNC Health Southeastern’s Pharmacy Department coordinated logistics to transfer the vaccine to the Health Department while maintaining ultra-cold temperature requirements.

“We felt it was important to partner with the Health Department because we share a common mission to serve our community,” Locklear said.

Individuals ages 65 and older can now access COVID-19 vaccines by scheduling an appointment at three locations in Robeson County: Robeson County Health Department, 910-671-3216 or 910-671-3220; Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 910-671-5395; and Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Pembroke, 910-671-5193. Individuals eligible to receive the vaccine may also email UNC Health Southeastern at [email protected] and include their name, date of birth and phone number, to receive a return call to schedule their appointment.

