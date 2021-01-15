Spencer named Communications specialist at LREMC

January 15, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff writer
Spencer

Spencer

Related Articles

    PEMBROKE — David Spencer has been named the Communications specialist at Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation.

    Spencer comes to LREMC direct from Northeastern Technical College in Cheraw, South Carolina, where he was the Public Information specialist. Spencer is now using his experiences and skills to optimize LREMC’s communication efforts between its members, employees and the communities they serve.

    He hopes to strengthen existing communication channels while exploring new ways to get messaging out about LREMC, Spencer said.

    “People digest information many different ways,” he said. “It’s our goal to provide information to our members and the community however they choose to consume it.”

    Spencer grew up in Lumberton, but now lives in Laurinburg. He enjoys writing, playing the piano and recording the songs he hears in his head. He is the husband to his best friend, Tiffany Spencer, and the proud father of three children: Daveah, David Jr. and Amiyah Spencer.

    Spencer is a graduate of North Carolina Central University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in music. He also has a Master of Science in Entertainment Business from Full Sail University.

    “The Cooperative’s long-standing commitment to the community is what attracted me to the organization,” Spencer said. “Lumbee River EMC does so much, not only for its members, but for the communities we live in. I want to amplify that story.”

    Lumbee River EMC is a not-for-profit electric cooperative owned by the more than 50,000 members it serves in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties.

    Related Articles