Drive up and be served

January 18, 2021 Robesonian News 0
About 300 people were served Sunday during the Martin Luther King Jr. Distribution Day drive-thru event at the Islamic Center of Lumberton, located at 104 N. Chestnut St. The event that started at noon was hosted by the Zakat Foundation of America, which with the help of Robeson County Community Emergency Response Team members, distributed sanitizer, masks and hot meals.

