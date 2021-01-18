Drive up and be served

January 18, 2021
LUMBERTON — In the past week, gas prices have been on the rise because of impacts from the expected economic recovery from COVID-19, and motorists may continue to see prices at the pump trending upward.
The national average for regular gasoline was $2.31 on Jan. 11, the highest in the previous 10 months, according to AAA. Three days later, it increased by 5 cents, and was up 20 cents from the previous month.
As of Monday, the national average was $2.38 per gallon, about 17 cents less than the $2.55 average in 2020, according to AAA. Robeson County’s average on Monday was $2.21 per gallon.
Gas prices in the state have increased 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, according to a daily survey of 6,092 stations conducted by GasBuddy, a tech company that tracks gas prices and helps customers find the cheapest prices in their areas.
As of Monday, the average gas price in North Carolina was $2.22, down by about 18 cents from the $2.40 reported last year, according to AAA.
“Gas prices have jumped to yet another multi-month high as crude oil prices rise amidst perceived improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to pump prices up as demand shows renewed signs of recovery,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Supply and demand factors have helped crude oil prices rise “steadily throughout December and the first week of January,” according to U.S. Energy Information Administration. During that time, Brent and West Texas Intermediate settled at their highest levels since February 2020, with prices of more than $50 per barrel.
“Expectations of economic recovery associated with the approval and production of a number of COVID-19 vaccines is perhaps the most significant demand-side factor in crude oil price changes. Vaccine efforts have contributed to a broad increase in prices across most asset classes and commodities, reflecting market expectations for economic growth,” according to the EIA.
“On the supply side, production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and partner countries (OPEC+) are expected to continue, suggesting that crude oil inventory draws are also likely to continue during the coming year,” the EIA states.
Saudi Arabia announced on Jan. 5 that it would cut the production of 1 million barrels per day of crude oil in February and March. That decision also contributed to the rise in prices, according to the EIA.
“Gas prices are rising as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive. Decreasing demand is outweighed by these other factors at the moment,” Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson, said Jan. 11.
“If crude prices remain high, Americans can expect to pay more at the pump this month,” she added.
In Fayetteville, gas prices increased over the past week by 3.2 cents to total $2.23 per gallon over the weekend, according to GasBuddy. During that time period, increases of 7.8 cents to $2.25 in Charlotte and 1.1 cents per gallon to $2.20 in Greensboro were reported.
Political impacts could also be reflected in gas prices, De Haan said.
“In addition, with rumors swirling that President-elect Biden plans to cancel approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would cut off reliable Canadian oil to the U.S., oil prices may see additional pressure in the coming days,” he said Monday.
“For now, the upward trend in gas prices may slow from the sharp rise in the last week, but motorists shouldn’t expect much of a break from rising gas prices, which now stand less than 20 cents from their year-ago levels,” he said.