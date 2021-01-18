First responders in Pembroke raise more than $1,200 to help paramedic pay medical bills

Related Articles
PEMBROKE — Local first responders raised more than $1,200 in donations during a car wash fundraiser that took place Saturday, to help one of their own pay medical bills after a sudden hospitalization.
The Town of Pembroke Fire Department and Pembroke Rescue & EMS coordinated the event that raised the money to help Pembroke Rescue paramedic Elory Locklear pay medical expenses, said Dustin Marcinsky, Pembroke Rescue lieutenant and Fire Department captain.
A “sudden onset” medical emergency caused Locklear to be hospitalized, according to Pembroke Rescue.
Thus, local first responders organized the event to serve the EMS worker who has helped save lives on the rescue squad for at least 10 years, Pembroke Rescue Chief Matt Locklear said. She has served in EMS for at least 20 years in total.
“She’s more than a friend, she’s family,” Marcinsky said.
The event took place Saturday at the fire department station on West Fourth Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We did actually have a really good turnout,” Chief Locklear said.
“It was a success,” he added.
Some people arrived just to drop off donations or get their cars washed while others, who were unable to attend, donated online through a link posted by the fire department. Marcinsky said donations continued to come in Sunday.
“We more than exceeded our expectations for it,” Marcinsky said.
Elory Locklear was discharged from the hospital Sunday to recover at her home, Chief Locklear said.
First responders plan to deliver the donations to her on Wednesday, Marcinsky said.
“All 100% of the donations go straight to her,” he said.
Elory was described as a dedicated worker who was well-respected and loved by her coworkers.
“I’ve worked alongside her for many years…,” Marcinsky said.
And Marcinsky said he “couldn’t be any happier” for the money raised to serve his friend of more than 20 years as she continues her path to recovery.
“THANK YOU EVERYONE who came out and supported the Benefit Carwash today!!!!! We thank all volunteers who came and helped out and for all of you who donated to the cause,” a Saturday statement on the Town of Pembroke Fire Department’s Facebook page reads in part.
“We hope everyone will keep our Sister Elory Locklear in your prayers as she faces a long recovery ahead,” the statement reads.
