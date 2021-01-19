Maxton man faces multiple charges after being arrested in Bladen County

Craven Craven

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Maxton resident is facing multiple charges after being arrested during an anti-narcotics operation conducted in the Bladenboro area by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Craven was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing an open container of malt beverage, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possess of marijuana paraphernalia. Craven was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $50,000 secure bond.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Community Impact Team were in the Bladenboro area Friday in response to community complaints of narcotics activity when deputies saw a vehicle leaving a house in the area of Ronald Britt Road, reported by the community as selling narcotics, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to perform a vehicle stop on the vehicle when the driver, later identified as Wyatt Joseph Hester, of Bladenboro, accelerated to evade pursuing deputies.

While the vehicle was fleeing from deputies, the vehicle collided with another deputy’s vehicle, causing significant damage, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were able to force the suspect vehicle off the roadway and take the suspects into custody without injury.

The deputy that was struck was not injured.

During a search of the vehicle deputies found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, Suboxone and marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies also found digital scales, glass pipes, and plastic bags used to package narcotics.

Arrested with Craven were Hester and Amber Lynn Welsh, of Hope Mills.

Hester was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, assault on a government official with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing an open container of malt beverage, operating a vehicle without insurance, and displaying a fictitious registration plate. He was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $60,200 bond.

Welsh was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $30,000 secure bond.