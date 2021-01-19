Head-on collision leaves Shannon man dead

LUMBERTON — A 45-year-old Shannon man is dead after being involved in a head-on collision on N.C. 71 near Lumber Bridge.

Tony Jeffries, of 235 Garfield Drive, died Saturday after his 2015 Toyota SUV traveled north in a southbound lane on N.C. 71 and collided head-on with a 2019 International semi-tractor-trailer truck operated by 47-year-old Lortatia Marshall, of 1212 Church Road in Waynesboro, Georgia, said Sgt. M.V. Strickland, of the State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 7:44 a.m. Saturday about 1/2 a mile from Lombardy Village Road and 1.2 miles south of Lumber Bridge, Strickland said.

“We do know that vehicle two (operated by Jeffries) crossed the centerline going the wrong way,” he said.

Marshall tried to swerve right, and after impact the tractor-trailer came to rest partially on the right shoulder of the road, Strickland said.

Jeffries was taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center and died of his injuries, Strickland said. Marshall suffered minor injuries, and was not taken to the hospital.

The State Highway Patrol is waiting on results from an autopsy report to determine if impairment was the cause of the crash, Strickland said.