Traffic stop in St. Pauls leads to arrest of Fayetteville man

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern’s medial center is no longer at capacity and the hospital is now equipped to take on more patients.

“The hospital has had a recent drop in census putting us just below 90% capacity,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and COO.

The medical center announced two weeks ago that all staffed beds were occupied because of the onslaught of COVID-19 patients, and those seeking admission were facing delays. As a result of the hospital being at maximum capacity, UNC Health Southeastern leaders urged members of the public to visit their family physician or use local clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care.

Since then officials have opened additional rooms and ordered 12 more beds, which arrived this past week, Cox said.

“We are ready to increase inpatient capacity if required to meet the community’s needs,” he said.

Cox has predicted that conditions may worsen by late January into early February and asked that individuals seek alternative medical attention for nonemergencies.

Individuals who feel they may be sick and need to seek nonemergency medical care may visit a UNC Health Southeastern primary care or walk-in clinic, according to UNC Health Southeastern. The walk-in clinics include Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, and Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville.

For a complete clinic listing with hours and phone numbers, log on to www.southeasternhealth.org.

In other UNC Health Southeastern news, the health care system continues to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals ages 65 and older, and for any active health care workers. Appointments are available in both the Lumberton and Pembroke locations, although there is more appointment availability at the Pembroke location.

Individuals who are eligible may call 910-671-5395 to schedule appointments to receive their vaccination at the Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, located at 2901 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. The clinic is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The health system opened a second vaccination clinic this week, Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Pembroke. The clinic is located at 812 Candy Park Road, Suite 5103. Operating hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The phone number to schedule a vaccination appointment in Pembroke is 910-671-5193.

Individuals also may request appointments by emailing their name, date of birth, phone number and vaccination location preference to vaccine@srmc.org.

In order to expedite the vaccination process, individuals are asked to register with the North Carolina COVID-19 Vaccination Management System, a requirement to receive the vaccine, by visiting https://ncid.nc.gov/ncidsspr/ and clicking “Individual” and completing the registration process before their vaccination appointment.

Patients will need to bring their insurance card and a state issued identification card, such as a driver’s license. Patients are reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing.