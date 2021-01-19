Traffic stop in St. Pauls leads to arrest of Fayetteville man

January 19, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Bryant

ST. PAULS — A 50-year-old Fayetteville man was jailed Sunday when a St. Pauls officer conducting a traffic stop learned of outstanding warrants for his arrest in Cumberland County.

Joseph Robert Bryant, of Highway 87 in Fayetteville, was charged with financial transaction card theft, fraudulently obtaining property and abandonment, all of which were out of Cumberland County, said Detective Bradley Rountree, of the St. Pauls Police Department. He also was issued citations for driving with no license, fictitious tags and no headlights.

Bryant was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

Bryant was pulled over after Officer Jennifer Mathna saw him traveling north on U.S. 301 with his headlights out about 11:45 a.m., Rountree said. He could not provide his driver’s license, but did provide an identification. His vehicle’s license plates were registered to another vehicle.