Rowland police continue search for man who escaped from them

January 19, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
ROWLAND — Police here continue to search for a 34-year-old man who escaped police custody this past week.

Brandon Zachariah Page, of 408 S. Hickory St. in Rowland, is wanted for resisting a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor larceny, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, trafficking opium or heroin, and conspiracy to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, Rowland police Chief Hubert Graham said.

Page is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Page escaped police custody about 8:20 p.m. Jan. 12 at South Bond and East Church streets, Graham said. Officers were attempting to execute arrest warrants for Page’s alleged involvement in selling narcotics when he escaped on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.