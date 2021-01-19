Two Robeson County natives appointed to NC Labor commissioner’s senior leadership team

Mullins Britt

RALEIGH — Two natives of Robeson County have been appointed to the North Carolina labor commissioner’s senior leadership team.

Josh Dobson, who was elected in November and recently sworn in as the state’s 18th labor commissioner, announced Tuesday that he has appointed Susan Floyd Mullins to serve as his executive assistant and Arthur Victor Britt Jr. to serve a his chief of staff.

As an independently elected statewide official and member of the Council of State, Dobson has the authority to appoint individuals to key positions within the agency.

Mullins, a native of Fairmont, previously spent 19 years with the Johnston County School System and more recently worked as a legislative assistant, two years each, for state Reps. Donna White and Wes Scholander.

“I am pleased to have Susan Mullins on my team as my gatekeeper,” Dobson said. “Susan’s vast experience working in the N.C. General Assembly and her service with the Johnston County School System brings a lot of practical educational and constituent service knowledge to the Commissioner’s Office. I look forward to working with Susan as we serve the working men and women of North Carolina.”

Mullins is the daughter of the late Lois and Oscar Floyd, of Fairmont, and is a 1982 graduate of Fairmont High School.

Britt previously served as chief of staff under former Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry’s administration. As chief of staff, Britt is responsible for overseeing the implementation and administration of the commissioner’s policies and departmental operations.

Britt is the son of Molly and the late Arthur Victor Britt Sr., of McDonald, and is a 1979 graduate of Fairmont High School and a 1984 graduate of Campbell University.

“Art brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to my leadership team and I feel very fortunate to have him on board,” Dobson said. “Both his political and institutional knowledge will help make the transition to a new administration as seamless as possible.”