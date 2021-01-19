Coyotes coming through

Shown are three of six coyotes seen Tuesday wondering near a residential area off 24th Street in Lumberton. Coyotes rarely attack humans, although small pets can be taken as prey, according to the N.C. Wildlife Commission. The commission suggests making loud noises, waving arms in a threatening manner or even spraying a water hose if a coyote approaches.