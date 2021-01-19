Hit-and-run in Lumberton leaves one person dead

January 19, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A hit-and-run incident has left one person dead, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched about 11:24 a.m. Tuesday to a call about a possible person struck by a vehicle in the area of 211 East and near Ford Drive in Lumberton, according to the police department. Officers arrived and found a pedestrian had been struck and had died of injuries suffered in the collision. The person who stuck the pedestrian was not on the scene.

The Lumberton Police Department did not release any identifying information regarding the victim on Tuesday.

The hit-and-run incident has been referred to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for follow-up investigation, according to the police department.