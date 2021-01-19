Fairmont Board of Commissioners vote on person they want to be town manager

Evans Related Articles

FAIRMONT — Commissioners here voted Tuesday to hire a new town manager, subject to the results of a contract negotiation to be conducted by the town’s attorney.

After emerging from a closed session that lasted almost 30 minutes, commissioners unanimously voted to hire Henry “Hank” Raper to fill the position of town manager, action that took place during the regular board meeting in Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

Raper lives in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and has experience working in the North Carolina towns of Erwin and Pittsboro. He also served as the town manager of Nashville, North Carolina. Raper holds a Master of Public Administration degree and a Juris Doctorate degree.

The town will reach out to Raper to negotiate a contract in the coming days, Town Attorney Jessica Scott said.

“I’ll try to reach out this week,” Scott said.

After the meeting, Commissioner Felecia McLean-Kesler said Raper’s experience in small-town money management practices that helps towns save money and grow economically was one of the qualities that impressed her.

“To me, he’s very familiar with the small towns,” McLean-Kesler said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Charles Townsend presented the Hero Award to Devon Williams, who was shot Oct. 23 while trying to protect his sister Takira Grissett, also known as Kyraa, who died of injuries suffered in the shooting. Justin Joseph Brown, 23, faces first-degree murder and other charges in connection to the shooting.

Williams was in a walking cast Tuesday evening, and has had to undergo surgery because of injuries.

“We come to just tell him thank-you for being a man of courage,” Townsend said. “Devon stood up for his sister in — in a time of trouble, and we just think that is so heroic to take a stand.”

Tears filled Resha Grissett’s eyes as the mother of Devon and Takira struggled to find words to describe her feelings after the presentation.

“It makes me feel good,” she said. “I’m glad that he done what he done.”

The commissioners also heard that the South Robeson Rescue Unit responded to 1,320 911 calls from January to December 2020. The crash team responded to 116 crashes during that time.

Commissioner Monte McCallum thanked the town for honoring his father, Alexander Killens, and sharing his obituary on its Facebook page. Killens died Dec. 28.

Commissioner Charles Kemp shared words of praise for Killens.

“I knew your father for many, many, many years and he was one of the finest men that I have ever known in my life in every capacity that I’ve ever dealt with. You should be very proud, and I know that you are, to be his son,” Kemp said, as others applauded.

Interim Town Manager Ricky Harris said the town is working with LKC Engineering to update its zoning maps. After the meeting, Harris said he hopes to present the maps to the zoning committee in February or March.

He also commended town’s staff members for their work, which can take place on the weekends.

“You have a great staff to serve the Town of Fairmont and I wanted to just let you know that. Saturday and Sunday is really just another day for most of them,” Harris said.

Commissioner McLean-Kesler also said she was grateful that Fairmont police Officer Zackary Hunt is home recovering from injuries suffered in a crash during a Jan. 4 vehicle pursuit.

“That was a life that could’ve been lost, and I thank God it didn’t turn out that way,” she said.

Police Chief Jon Edwards thanked commissioners for their support, thoughts and prayers after the crash.

In other business, the commissioners heard an announcement made by Commissioner Terry Evans.

“I have always been a leader, never been a follower,” Evans said.

“I’m seeking re-election next year,” he added. “My campaign starts tomorrow.”

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]