Crime report

January 20, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Angela Cummings reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a break-in occurred on Suggs Road in Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

VT Inc. as Trustee, World Omni LT, Rennert Road, Shannon; and Sylena Jones, Gertie Drive, Lumberton.