Community Development Office is seeing clients only by appointment

LUMBERTON — The Wednesday inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States garnered mixed responses from local political and civic leaders.

Pearlean Revels, chair of the Robeson County Democratic Party, was able to watch the ceremony and said she was impressed with President Joe Biden’s speech and proud of the presence of the now former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I think everything went well,” Revels said. “I feel that President Biden has laid out good plans for the country and I feel like he will carry out what is in the best interest of the country.”

Revels said she believes Kamala Harris taking her seat in the office of vice president is a ray of hope for the country’s future.

“I’m so proud that we have a good strong lady in that position, and I know that she will do a real good job,” Revels said.

The president of the Unified Robeson NAACP Chapter said the ceremony was historic and a day that Americans should be proud of.

“Today we have witnessed that when people who believe that America can work for all people come together and make their voices heard at the polls, that anything is possible. We should all be proud Americans today because what the experts said could not be done, the voice of the people proved them wrong,” Watson said in a statement.

“We should also be more hopeful today of a better future in this country for all people by the swearing in of our first African American woman in role of vice president, but we cannot let up nor slow down in our fight for equality nor can we take this day for granted,” he added.

The moment of Harris’ swearing in came after years of hard work from women’s suffrage to civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., he said.

“There have been countless sacrifices in order to make this day possible … I am especially happy for all the women who had to work twice as hard to get half as far in a male-dominated society. This is their day as well,” he said.

“The election of Kamala Harris is why we should always stress the importance of voting because voting matters, it is the very first step in bringing about change in our community,” Watson added.

Robeson County GOP Chairman Phillip Stephens said the Republican party is hoping for the best, while expecting many changes from the new administration.

“Republicans admit that the next president will have kinder tweets,” he said in a statement.

“Republicans are also more inclined to officially give the next administration a chance to breathe early on as the success of the nation is at stake when it comes to things like the economy, taxes and jobs. But our expectations and hopes may ultimately be different in the end if the administration pursues it’s stated promises to reverse as much of the past administration as possible,” Stephens added.

The Republican Party does hope for a successful Biden presidency that benefits all Americans, he said.

“Our expectations are, unfortunately, less hopeful,” Stephens said.

The GOP expects funding for the wall to stop and increases in taxes and regulations, he said.

“We fear pursuit of weakening the 2nd Amendment. We fear persecution of conservative speech that is already occurring as the result of social media monopolies,” Stephens said.

Locally, the GOP finds hope in the surge of Robeson County residents casting votes as Republicans during the 2020 election, he said.

“Republicans hope the new president will achieve the same record economy President Trump’s administration achieved. Republicans hope the new president will succeed at achieving the lowest employment among minorities that Trump achieved along with record economic successes that the country enjoyed with less regulation and tax cuts. We hope the next president continues the rapid pursuit of getting COVID under control with vaccines that President Trump helped achieve in unprecedented time that Democrats said would never happen,” Stephens said.

“We hope these and other successful things occur during the next administration,” the county’s GOP chairman added.

Revels and Watson also share in hoping Biden will forge a productive path for the nation.

The next step for the country is putting back together what has been torn apart, Revels said.

“Right now my only concern is that the country will come together as a whole and let us work together as a country because right now we’re in a bad place,” Revels said. “We just need to worry about trying to get straightened out. It’s been a rough year that we’ve been going through with the COVID-19, everything with the elections, the allegations.”

The election fraud allegations in particular troubled Revels.

“It’s an election process,” she said. “If you’ve got people from all parties involved in the process, how can you go about stealing an election? I have faith in our process and I believe in what has happened and it happened for a good reason.”

Watson said the African American community “has upheld the Democratic Party for decades once again” by paving the way for the election.

“[W]e can only wait to see if the Democratic Party will address the racial disparities and the racial injustice that has affected minority communities across this country,” Watson said.

“It is truly a great day for America, democracy has overcome the insurrection and the lies. Now it’s gonna take everyone to unite the states,” he added.

Revels said the nation’s road to healing will be long, but her hope is that people will trust the process and keep voting.

“It’s the only right that they’ve got and the only way that their voices are going to be heard,” she said.