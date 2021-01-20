Community Development Office is seeing clients only by appointment

January 20, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Community Development Office will see clients by appointment only because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Procedures for plat and map reviews remain the same. They must be dropped off with the review officer, who will review and return them after a two- to five-day period.

To make an appointment with the Zoning Department, call 910-272-6521. The department handles permitting from perk tests to building and trade permits and other related services.

Inspections Department appointments can be made by calling 910-272-6540. The department handles trades, questions, 911 address signs and other related services.

The Environmental Health Department can be reached at 910-272-6560 for appointments related to tank repairs, wells and other related services.

Addressing, which handles tax moving permits and related services, can be reached at 910-272-6580.

For questions related to appointments or departments, call Robeson County Community Development Director Dixon Ivey Jr. at 910-272-6521.