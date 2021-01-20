NC prison system gets 1st shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Ishee Related Articles

RALEIGH — The North Carolina prison system has received its first allocation of coronavirus vaccines, and began administering them on Wednesday, according to an announcement by the state Department of Public Safety.

About 1,000 of the 1,300 vaccines allocated for the prison system this week have arrived, and the rest of the week’s allocation is expected to arrive and be distributed within days, according to NCDPS. This week’s allocation is the Moderna vaccine.

Vaccination is currently voluntary. About 14,000 staff work in the state’s prison system, which houses a prisoner population of 29,000.

“I urge everyone to get vaccinated,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of Prisons. “This is our best shot to protect the health and safety of our colleagues and their families, as well as the men and women in our custody. Science has thrown us a lifeline. Everyone should grab ahold.”

These will be the first vaccinations performed by prisons’ staff, according to NCDPS. Over the past two weeks, many of the eligible prisons’ health care staff have been vaccinated through their local health departments.

Because of the current limited supply of the vaccine, this week’s vaccinations will be available for both staff and prisoners in Groups 1 and 2, as discussed with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Based on supply, this week’s vaccinations will be offered to:

— Prisons health care staff, including those administering the vaccine.

— Staff who work in COVID-positive housing units or who work directly with COVID-positive offenders.

— Staff and offenders ages 75 and older. Vaccination opportunity will expand to ages 65 and older based on vaccine availability.

There is one active case in Lumberton Correctional Institution’s 760-offender population, said John Bull, a Communications officer for Prisons at NCDPS.

It is unclear how many vaccines have been allocated for the Lumberton prison and when they will arrive.

One challenge is knowing how may offenders or staff members will choose to take the vaccination at various prisons, Ishee said in a Jan. 14 statement. Surveys were sent out to staff members to help gauge their willingness to take the vaccine.

“There is not a distribution schedule for specific facilities on specific days,” Bull said.

Scheduling decisions are made and adjusted daily by Prisons’ Incident Command Team, he said. Adjustments are made depending on need, participation rates, and vaccine eligibility.

One person with preexisting conditions who contracted the virus died at Lumberton Correctional Institute in August, according to NCDPS.

According to data on the NCDPS website, there have been 1,112 tests administered, 674 offenders tested, with 219 positive tests and 455 negative tests. There have been 230 “presumed” recoveries at Lumberton Correctional.

There are 60 offenders in the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center, which houses offenders who have violated terms of probation, parole or post-release supervision, Bull said. There are no active cases in the Center, which provides room enough to help maintain safe distances between offenders.

There have been 263 tests administered at the Center, with 99 offenders tested, according to NCDPS. There were 69 positive results and 30 negative results, with the presumed recovery of 40 people.

Inmates in the Robeson County Detention Center still are “several phases away” from receiving vaccines per the state’s vaccination schedule, said Bill Smith, director of the Robeson County Department of Public Health.

According to the state’s original vaccination schedule, “Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who has not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function” is to be vaccinated in Group 3 of Phase 2.

There are about 300 inmates in the Detention Center, which has a capacity to hold 412, said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Two inmates have died as a result of the coronavirus, one at the local hospital and another while being housed at Central Prison in Raleigh.

“We have taken proactive steps in combating any potential spread of COVID-19. Steps include constant use of mask by all staff, immediate 14-day quarantine of incoming inmates, issuance of washable masks for all inmates, decontamination of all areas within the facility and constant testing of any individuals displaying signs or symptoms of the virus,” he said.

“Unfortunately even with all these steps being taken, we do continue to have issues, which are immediately addressed,” the sheriff added.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there were 60 total cases reported at the Robeson County Detention Center as of Tuesday. Twenty-one cases were among staff members and 39 were among inmates.

Prisons receives direct allocations of the vaccine from NCDHHS, although the type and quantity of vaccines Prisons receives depends on the type and quantity the state receives from the federal government each week, according to NCDPS. Prisons has been approved for enrollment in the COVID Vaccine Management System to manage vaccine supply and track vaccine administration.

Central Prison and Maury, Alexander and Scotland correctional institutions have been identified as “regional hubs” for vaccine deliveries throughout the prison system as vaccine supplies are made available from the federal government. Those institutions will house personal protective equipment, supplies and other equipment necessary for providing vaccinations.

The North Carolina National Guard is assisting in vaccinating staff from the region at Central Prison at least through Friday, according to NCDPS. Upon receiving the vaccine in future weeks, prisons vaccine strike teams with possible assistance from the NCNG will deploy to prison facilities across the state to administer the vaccinations.

Prisons has formed two, six-member vaccine strike teams in each of the four prisons’ regions to deliver the vaccinations. The teams consist of nursing and logistical support staff who when the time comes will have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Teams will be scaled up or down based on the number of vaccines to be administered at each facility.

The vaccine strike teams will administer the vaccines and handle the necessary paperwork, including a schedule of who is vaccinated and when the second booster shots can be administered, according to NCDPS.

Additional qualified personnel, for example those who have Emergency Medical Services experience, have been identified to help administer the vaccines if necessary.

“The staff have worked so hard for so long with hope and prayer for a better day down the road,” Ishee said. “Now the vaccine is arriving at our prisons, and we can see a way to a future without this awful virus controlling so much of our lives. This is an important step.”