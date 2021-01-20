Lumberton City Council denies rezoning for solar farm project

Cantey Rising Moore Horne

LUMBERTON — A rezoning request to allow a solar farm to be built on Lovette Road south of Lumberton was unanimously denied Wednesday by Lumberton City Council

The special called meeting was held to continue the Jan. 13 public hearing on the matter and to vote on requests for rezoning and a conditional use permit for the land on which Chickenfoot Solar LLC intended to build the solar farm.

Denial of the rezoning request meant the conditional use permit could not be granted. Council still held a vote to officially deny the conditional use permit. That vote also was unanimous among the seven members present. Councilman Eric Chavis was absent.

The votes came after concerns were raised by multiple community members.

Adrienne Kennedy, a South Lumberton resident displaced since Hurricane Matthew, said nearby residents haven’t been assured the solar farm would be a positive addition to the community.

“We don’t have enough solid and trustful information about the project and the benefits,” Kennedy said. “We know solar is important and we do appreciate the consideration of our land. However, we just don’t trust or feel that environmentally it’s safe moving forward, seeing that the community has been through two hurricanes, and seeing how there’s still more surveys and mitigation and research needed for other projects that’s going to effect the ecosystem and flooding matters.”

Rodney Brown, whose parents own adjacent property, raised safety concerns in the event the area is flooded again, like it was during hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“I know you said there are breakers that would trip in the event that certain things happen,” Brown said. “But my concern is, when a breaker flips, if you’ve got water on both sides of the breaker, it doesn’t really matter, the electricity just goes to the path of least resistance. If that area does flood again and those residents end up in the water, what level of danger is there for anyone down there?”

Chris Sandifer, an engineer speaking on behalf of Chickenfoot Solar LLC, answered that concern.

“The breaker would protect (residents in the area),” Sandifer said. “The grid would be protected from the system, the solar panels would be protected, and the converters and transformers would be protected. As far as being able to export any type of energy out of the fence and onto the grid, anywhere else, that would be impossible.”

Councilman John Cantey raised several points about why he felt the solar farm should not be approved, and cited a petition against the solar farm that had more than 40 signatures.

“It’s a point where longtime residents, landowners or the elderly, or generations of families, are protecting the only thing they have left, and that’s their land,” Cantey said. “In these times, with COVID and civil unrest, citizens took the initiative to go out and form the petition with 40 to 45 names. That’s a lot of residents. I think that speaks volumes.”

The land in question is in the city’s extraterrestrial jurisdiction, or ETJ. Residents in the ETJ do not pay city taxes or vote in city elections. But the city can make decisions concerning land and property in the ETJ.

“So here we are, asked to make a major decision that will affect these residents in the ETJ’s lives for years to come; asked to make a decision that the owners and residents not only don’t want, but we could force upon them only because they live in the ETJ,” said Cantey, whose Precinct 5 includes areas in the city limits close to the location of the proposed solar farm. “The residents in the ETJ only feel that we only contact them and we only need them when we wish to annex them in or to build some infrastructure or to build other things in their community.”

“In trying to be good neighbors, I think it’s good for the city to try and consider their voices in this,” Councilman Leroy Rising said. “We don’t receive any tax from this, and they’ve invested their lives and resources. Some of the families have built very nice homes.”

Cantey continued that the idea of a solar farm itself isn’t undesirable, but that the Lovette Road land simply isn’t the right location.

“This community is not rural, it is a densely populated area right outside the city limits,” Cantey said. “As we make this decision, I feel certain that not one of us would like to walk out their door or look out their window and see 30 acres of solar farms located adjacent to their property. I understand business is business, growth is growth and solar farms are a thing of the future. This community would like to see that this land is preserved for community growth or agriculture, and not landlocked for the next 20, 25, 30 years with solar panels.”

At the end of his remarks Cantey made the motion to deny the request. Councilman Chris Howard seconded the motion.

The rezoning request would have rezoned the 30 acres of property from residential and agricultural to manufacturing.

During the Jan. 13 City Council meeting, representatives from Chickenfoot Solar LLC made a presentation on the proposal, stating their research indicated that property values and water runoff would not be affected. The area in question is the type of location where solar farms are usually located, not in the middle of a city or a rural area but on the edge of town, attorney Mike Fox said.

The land is owned by Belle Rozier Farms LLC, of Columbia, South Carolina, according to city attorney Holt Moore. It is common for solar farms to operate on leased land, he said.

Future plans for the land after the rezoning was denied were not made apparent during Wednesday’s meeting.

If the applicants choose to do so, a different application can be made in six months, or the same application can be resubmitted in one year, Moore said.

In Wednesday’s only other agenda item, Council allowed the city to apply for up to $100,000 in funding from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency’s Urgent Repair Program. A local match of $25,000, which covers administrative costs, will be included in the application.

Through the program, city residents can apply for up to $10,000 to aid in making urgent single-item repairs on their property.

“We have a lot of demand for this program,” City Manager Wayne Horne said.

The matter was discussed and voted on in the special called meeting, instead of waiting until the next regular meeting because it was a time-sensitive issue.

